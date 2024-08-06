Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 105.00% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 105.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.20 105 OPM %56.100 -PBDT0.230 0 PBT0.230 0 NP0.190 0
