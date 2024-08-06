Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 88.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.04% to Rs 180.63 croreNet profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 88.78% to Rs 66.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 589.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.04% to Rs 180.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.63100.33 80 OPM %59.2849.82 -PBDT112.4555.74 102 PBT91.3433.04 176 NP66.13589.15 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content