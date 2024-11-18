Business Standard
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2024.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd spiked 14.43% to Rs 4521.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1612 shares in the past one month.

 

National Aluminium Company Ltd soared 11.46% to Rs 245. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd surged 5.73% to Rs 1879.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5355 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd added 5.29% to Rs 846.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16839 shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd gained 5.23% to Rs 390.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57700 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

