Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 16.34% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 19.03% to Rs 1065.83 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 16.34% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 1065.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1316.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1065.831316.30 -19 OPM %19.2115.49 -PBDT228.50215.06 6 PBT195.28188.12 4 NP109.85131.31 -16
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST