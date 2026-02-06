Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 16.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.03% to Rs 1065.83 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 16.34% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 1065.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1316.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1065.831316.3019.2115.49228.50215.06195.28188.12109.85131.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News