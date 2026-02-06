Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit declines 36.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.42% to Rs 100.46 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) declined 36.32% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.42% to Rs 100.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.100.46104.0210.408.7512.4210.5611.289.325.057.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News