Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit declines 36.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales decline 3.42% to Rs 100.46 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) declined 36.32% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.42% to Rs 100.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales100.46104.02 -3 OPM %10.408.75 -PBDT12.4210.56 18 PBT11.289.32 21 NP5.057.93 -36

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

