Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.31% to Rs 0.87 croreRamgopal Polytex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.31% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.873.26 -73 OPM %-20.69-9.51 -PBDT0-0.26 100 PBT0-0.26 100 NP0-0.26 100
