Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.31% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.873.26-20.69-9.510-0.260-0.260-0.26