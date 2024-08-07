Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 22.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 44.70 croreNet profit of Axtel Industries declined 22.74% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.7047.91 -7 OPM %12.2614.67 -PBDT6.217.47 -17 PBT5.347.00 -24 NP4.115.32 -23
