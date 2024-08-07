Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 22.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 44.70 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 22.74% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.7047.9112.2614.676.217.475.347.004.115.32