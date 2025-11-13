Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 61.59 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects remain constant at Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 61.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales61.5951.38 20 OPM %13.4417.81 -PBDT6.105.43 12 PBT2.623.01 -13 NP2.152.15 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content