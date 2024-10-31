Business Standard
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slips 7.79%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.1%

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Genesys International Corporation Ltd has lost 2.68% over last one month compared to 4.16% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.27% drop in the SENSEX

Genesys International Corporation Ltd fell 7.79% today to trade at Rs 754.5. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.1% to quote at 41029.99. The index is down 4.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Xchanging Solutions Ltd decreased 3.44% and Birlasoft Ltd lost 2.06% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.1 % over last one year compared to the 25.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

On the BSE, 43837 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28300 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 855.5 on 04 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 299 on 08 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

