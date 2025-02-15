Business Standard

Genesys Intl Q3 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Genesys International Corporation reported a consolidated net profit jumped 31.81% to Rs 20.72 crore on a 50.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 89.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 26.14 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 23.53% compared with Rs 21.16 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 44.40 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering growth of 33.33% from Rs 33.30 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Sajid Malik, chairman & managing director, said, The results of this quarter reflect the ongoing execution of and increasing acceptance of our map stack. The use of location intelligence will become more pervasive to solve many consumer, enterprise, and governance applications.

 

The company has developed a wide array of capabilities in many critical applications, and the results of that will also continue in the coming future. Notably, our performance reflects the successful delivery of key geospatial projects in the 3D digital twin space, paving the way for increased traction going forward.

Genesys International Corporation is a premier advanced mapping company. With a team of close to 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.

Shares of Genesys International Corporation declined 4.89% to close at Rs 775.30 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

