Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ebix Smartclass Educational Services secures orders of Rs 5.28 cr in Q3

Ebix Smartclass Educational Services secures orders of Rs 5.28 cr in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its subsidiary, Ebix Smartclass Educational Services (ESESPL), in Q3 FY 2024-25, has secured 424 contracts, amounting to an order value of Rs 5.28 crore. Year-to-date (YTD) December 2024, the company has successfully secured 1,392 contracts with a total order value of Rs 30.82 crore.

Looking ahead to Q4 FY 2024-25, Ebix Smartclass anticipates securing more than 700 contracts with an estimated order value of Rs 10 crore, further strengthening its market presence and growth trajectory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fineotex receives approval for product formulation from Central Insecticide Board

Fineotex receives approval for product formulation from Central Insecticide Board

PTC Industries Q3 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 14 cr

PTC Industries Q3 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 14 cr

RVNL Q3 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 311 crore

RVNL Q3 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 311 crore

RDB Real Estate Construction standalone net profit rises 1228.57% in the December 2024 quarter

RDB Real Estate Construction standalone net profit rises 1228.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon