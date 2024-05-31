Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 120.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.53% to Rs 33.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 167.89% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 86.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 120.59% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.53% to Rs 33.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.33.5018.6686.7165.6018.7218.8625.3013.195.532.8918.867.295.302.5216.496.374.502.0413.184.92