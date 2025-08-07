National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 78.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.29% to Rs 3806.94 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 78.36% to Rs 1049.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 588.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 3806.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2856.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3806.942856.10 33 OPM %38.8232.26 -PBDT1593.23978.51 63 PBT1414.89804.21 76 NP1049.48588.42 78
