MMTC consolidated net profit rises 35.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.23% to Rs 1.36 croreNet profit of MMTC rose 35.39% to Rs 44.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 109.23% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.360.65 109 OPM %-1698.53-7787.69 -PBDT54.4788.46 -38 PBT53.4687.45 -39 NP44.2632.69 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content