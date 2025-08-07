Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit declines 95.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 39.45 croreNet profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria declined 95.35% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.4533.86 17 OPM %3.245.73 -PBDT1.832.13 -14 PBT-0.69-0.36 -92 NP0.020.43 -95
