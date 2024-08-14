Genpharmasec standalone net profit rises 1866.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 5.30 croreNet profit of Genpharmasec rose 1866.67% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.305.96 -11 OPM %4.150.50 -PBDT0.730.08 813 PBT0.730.07 943 NP0.590.03 1867
