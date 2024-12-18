Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gensol Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 88 cr

Gensol Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 88 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Gensol Engineering added 1.44% to Rs 782.90 after the company said that it has secured a first large turnkey solar project order worth Rs 88 crore from a leading public steel product company in Punjab.

The project involves the development of a 22 MW ground-mounted solar PV power plant with a total contract value of Rs 88 crore and is set to be executed over a 6-month period.

The project will feature high-efficiency bi-facial solar modules, selected to maximize energy output and ensure long-term durability. This innovative approach supports India's ambitious renewable energy goals and plays a key role in developing a strong green energy infrastructure.

 

With solar power leading the way, renewable solutions are increasingly popular in the commercial and industrial sectors, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and embrace sustainability.

By leveraging its expert design and execution capabilities, Gensol will ensure optimal capture and utilization of solar energy that will help the customer make its manufacturing processes more sustainable and responsible. The awarding of this contract to Gensol highlights the companys growing expertise and proven track record of delivering renewable energy projects on time, it added.

Shilpa Urhekar, chief executive officer (CEO), Solar EPC (India), Gensol Engineering, said, " We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by the customer. This significant project is a testament to Gensols growing expertise as a provider of comprehensive, end-to-end solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and corporate clients to meet their sustainability and energy transition commitments.

It will play a vital role in advancing Indias clean energy transition, aligning with our firm commitment to contributing to the low-carbon energy mix. We look forward to further collaborating with the state of Punjab and the steel industry to support and enhance Indias renewable energy goals and decarbonise the supply chain & manufacturing.

More From This Section

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Benchmarks edge lower; breadth negative

Benchmarks edge lower; breadth negative

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for stock split

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for stock split

Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.

The company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.11% to Rs 295.15 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

demerger, merger

Sanghi Industries shares sink 12% as Board okays merger with Ambuja Cement

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 5

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: Bad light stops play; IND 8-0 at tea break

steel, steel exports

Jindal Saw climbs 8% after acquiring stake in renewable power generation co

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mobikwik lists at 58% premium, Vishal at 41%; Sensex 250 pts lower

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart makes decent debut at 33% premium on NSE at Rs 104 apiece

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon