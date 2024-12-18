Business Standard
Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 368.7 points or 0.84% at 44320.77 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.56%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 2.94%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 2.87%),Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 2.59%),Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.19%), Lupin Ltd (up 2.11%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.99%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.94%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.92%).

On the other hand, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.73%), Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (down 1.46%), and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 1.42%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 98.4 or 0.17% at 57027.38.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.73 points or 0.15% at 16426.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.05% at 24348.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was up 94.88 points or 0.12% at 80779.33.

On BSE,1558 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

