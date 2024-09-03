Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gensol-Matrix cosortium emerges as lowest bidder for Green Hydrogen project

Gensol-Matrix cosortium emerges as lowest bidder for Green Hydrogen project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Gensol Engineering said that the company, in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables, has emerged as the lowest bidder for EPC for developing India's first Bio-Hydrogen project for India's leading power generation company.
Matrix Gas & Renewables is a fast growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The aforementioned project, which will be established by Gensol Matrix consortium, will convert 25 tons of bio-waste into 1 ton of hydrogen per day. The project valued at Rs 164 crore, scheduled for completion within 18 months, marks a significant milestone on aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission for biomass to green hydrogen generation.
The company has strategically partnered with Westinghouse, USA who has patented technology and has commissioned multiple plants globally.
The scope of work includes developing the establishment of 25 tons per day (TPD) bio-waste processing and producing 1 TPD green hydrogen infrastructure from pre-gasification plasma induced radiant energy-based gasification system (GH2-PREGS) technology.
Anmol Singh Jaggi, chairman and managing director, Gensol Engineering, said: We are honored to emerge as the lowest bidder for EPC of Indias first biomass to green hydrogen project for Indias leading power generation company.

More From This Section

Volumes soar at SignatureGlobal India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SignatureGlobal India Ltd counter

Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

RBI says 97.96% of Rs 2000 notes returned; Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

RBI says 97.96% of Rs 2000 notes returned; Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

Premier Explosives Final Dividend stands changed

Premier Explosives Final Dividend stands changed

HAL gains on bagging Rs 26,000-cr order for 240 aero-engines

HAL gains on bagging Rs 26,000-cr order for 240 aero-engines

Gensol and Matrix consortium highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence within the renewable energy sector, aligning towards Indias National Green Hydrogen Mission and proliferating to unlock EPC turnkey solution provider.
By converting bio-waste into hydrogen, we are addressing critical environmental challenges and making a significant contribution to the nations energy transition. We are committed to executing this project with the highest standards of quality and efficiency that defines Gensol.
Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.
The company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.11% to Rs 295.15 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; FMCG, Pharma, Health, Consumer gain

Environment friendly idols of Lord Ganesh being distributed among devotees ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Importance of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Mamata Banerjee-govt to table anti-rape bill in Bengal assembly today

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brunei, Singapore important partners in our Indo-Pacific vision: PM Modi

Parking Capital

Credvest Launches New PropTech Vertical - Parking Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon