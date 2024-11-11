Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptech consolidated net profit declines 51.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit declines 51.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 126.50 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 51.88% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales126.50109.32 16 OPM %6.1312.44 -PBDT12.3318.13 -32 PBT10.1116.14 -37 NP5.5011.43 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

