Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2024. Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Starlineps Enterprises Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 130.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd tumbled 14.08% to Rs 1029.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8505 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd crashed 13.88% to Rs 729.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9490 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd dropped 11.79% to Rs 778.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6913 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd slipped 10.59% to Rs 155.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News