Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 57013.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 25.26% to Rs 3074.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2454.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 57013.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52991.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57013.0052991.00 8 OPM %13.1610.78 -PBDT7070.005115.00 38 PBT5178.003329.00 56 NP3074.002454.00 25
