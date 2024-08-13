Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 57013.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 25.26% to Rs 3074.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2454.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 57013.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52991.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57013.0052991.0013.1610.787070.005115.005178.003329.003074.002454.00