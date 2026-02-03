Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Varroc wins strategic contract with a leading global EV OEM

Varroc wins strategic contract with a leading global EV OEM

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Varroc Engineering announced a significant new business win with a leading global electric vehicle (EV) OEM for the supply of AC-bi-directional wall chargers for electric vehicles.

This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in Varroc's continued expansion within the electric mobility ecosystem and further reinforces its position as a trusted global partner for advanced automotive technology solutions.

Under the agreement, Varroc will supply Energy Star-compliant AC bi-directional wall chargers, engineered to deliver high stability, advanced safety, and seamless EV charging performance. The chargers will be manufactured at Varroc's established facility in Romania, ensuring high-quality production and timely deliveries in line with global standards.

 

The program is expected to span six years, with Varroc setting up peak annual capacity aligned with the forecasted volumes. The estimated annual business value at peak capacity is Rs 439.1 crore (approximately USD 48 million).

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

