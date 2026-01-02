Friday, January 02, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Singapore's GDP rises 5.7% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were up 54.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,268.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,525.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 34,349.62 crore in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

South Koreas Kospi hit a new record Friday as the Asia markets kicked off the new year on a mixed trading note.

 

Some Asian markets were still closed for the holidays, including Japan and mainland China.

Meanwhile, Singapores economy expanded 5.7% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by strong manufacturing growth in the three months through December. The latest reading is faster than the revised 4.3% growth in the previous quarter.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his New Year message that the country had clocked a stronger-than-expected 4.8% expansion for the full year of 2025.

U.S. stock futures were looking up in early Asian hours, with S&P futures up by 0.15% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbing 0.12%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.16% higher.

On Wednesday stateside, the S&P 500 dipped 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.63%.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark equity indices ended nearly flat on Thursday as the expiry of weekly Sensex derivatives contracts capped gains in the absence of major economic cues.

The Nifty closed below the 25,150 mark after giving up early advances, with auto and metal stocks rising while pharma and healthcare shares declined, as investors shifted focus to the upcoming earnings season.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 32 points or 0.04% to 85,188.60. The Nifty 50 index gained 16.95 points or 0.06% to 26,146.55.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

