Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty points to lower opening

GIFT Nifty points to lower opening

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 47 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 931.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 316.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 10904.45 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted with positive bias at 81,350; Nifty below 24,700; Eicher, Airtel up

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance secures $2.9 bn loan in major global banking deal

Fire, Fire accident

2 children among 5 killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow: Police

ipo allotment

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Cong questions BJP's ties with nations supporting Pak after Pahalgam attack

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently down by 168 points, signaling a weak opening for US stocks today.

 

Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday, supported by signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China. While markets appear to have priced in the peak of tariff-related macroeconomic stress, investor sentiment remains cautious amid softening U.S. economic indicators.

On Wall Street, major indexes posted mixed performances on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.7%, driven largely by sustained strength in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%.

Investor optimism around artificial intelligence continued to support technology shares. Several AI-related chipmakers and infrastructure firms delivered strong earnings and forward guidance. Server manufacturer SuperMicro surged over 15%, while cloud computing company CoreWeave rose 6.6% during the session. However, CoreWeave declined 7.9% in after-hours trading following comments that increased capital expenditures may compress its profit margins.

Technology stocks have been the primary drivers of this week's gains, particularly after the U.S. and China announced a meaningful step back from ongoing tariff escalations. Broader market sectors also advanced on the news, though their momentum slowed by Wednesday.

Market participants are now focused on the upcoming U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data, expected on Thursday, which is anticipated to show a moderation in factory-gate inflation for April.

Additionally, attention is centered on a scheduled speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Thursday. Powell is expected to provide further insight into the Feds monetary policy framework, its approach to achieving the dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability, particularly in the context of unchanged interest rates and continued economic uncertainty highlighted during last weeks policy decision.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks posted moderate gains on Wednesday, buoyed by softer-than-expected WPI and retail inflation data in India. Adding to the cheer, the timely arrival of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea lifted domestic sentiment. Global markets mirrored the optimism, as U.S. consumer inflation for April came in below expectations, sparking hopes of a more dovish Fed stance. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 182.34 points or 0.22% to 81,330.56. The Nifty 50 index added 88.55 points or 0.36% to 24,666.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics appoints Ravi Jhakar as CFO

Allcargo Logistics appoints Ravi Jhakar as CFO

Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Tata Power Company, Lupin, Le Travenues Tech, Tilakanagar Inds

Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Tata Power Company, Lupin, Le Travenues Tech, Tilakanagar Inds

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon