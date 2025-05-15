Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Tata Power Company, Lupin, Le Travenues Tech, Tilakanagar Inds

Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Tata Power Company, Lupin, Le Travenues Tech, Tilakanagar Inds

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Central Depository Services (CDSL), Manappuram Finance and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O trading on 15 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Abbott India, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alivus Life Sciences, Arvind, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bikaji Foods International, BLS International Services, Caplin Point Laboratories, CESC, Cochin Shipyard, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Godfrey Phillips, JSW Energy, LIC Housing Finance, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Solara Active Pharma, Welspun Enterprises, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Bikaji Foods International, BLS International will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupins consolidated net profit surged 114.9% to Rs 772.52 crore on 13.6% increase in net sales to Rs 5,562.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted with positive bias at 81,350; Nifty below 24,700; Eicher, Airtel up

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance secures $2.9 bn loan in major global banking deal

Fire, Fire accident

2 children among 5 killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow: Police

ipo allotment

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Cong questions BJP's ties with nations supporting Pak after Pahalgam attack

Eicher Motors reported a 27.25% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,070.45 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 23.4% YoY to Rs 5,150.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Sagility Indias consolidated net profit surged 127.6% to Rs 182.57 crore on a 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 1,568.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Tilaknagar Industries reported a 145.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on 13.1% increase in net sales to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Baazar Style Retails standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.43 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 54.5% YoY to Rs 345.37 crore in Q4 FY25.

Agi Greenpac reported 49.6% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 96.61 crore on a 13.3% increase in net sales to Rs 704.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) reported 85.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.72 crore on a 72.4% increase in net sales to Rs 281.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon