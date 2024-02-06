Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2497.55, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.39% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 51.23% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2497.55, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 18.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18292.95, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 65.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News