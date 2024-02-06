Sensex (    %)
                        
Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 1.48%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.3, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.53% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% gain in NIFTY and a 40.74% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.3, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 20.12% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8109.55, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 438.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 415.46 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.7, up 1.45% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 66.53% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% gain in NIFTY and a 40.74% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 18.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

