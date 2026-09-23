Glenmark Pharma gets EIR for Goa facility from US FDA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa, India.

The American drug regulatory has granted a voluntary action indicated (VAI) status to the said facility.

The inspection was conducted at the Companys manufacturing facility from 22 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals manufactures pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, which it markets in India and abroad. It also undertakes R&D on new chemical and biological entities. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across India, USA and a few other countries.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 930.34% to Rs 482.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose by 28.52% to Rs 3,931.73 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 2475 on the BSE.

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