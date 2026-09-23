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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thacker & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thacker & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

TAAL Tech Ltd, Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd, RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2026.

TAAL Tech Ltd, Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd, RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2026.

Thacker & Company Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 1000 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26 shares in the past one month.

 

TAAL Tech Ltd crashed 7.54% to Rs 1099.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1534 shares in the past one month.

Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 286.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

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RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd shed 7.14% to Rs 130. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 380 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd dropped 6.87% to Rs 9.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4399 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST