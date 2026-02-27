Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. to launch Sodium Phosphates Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. to launch Sodium Phosphates Injection USP

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Glenmark's Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 45 mM P/15 mL (3 mM P/mL), of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 018892], with the 15 mM P/5 mL (3 mM P/mL) and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) presentations expected to have the same therapeutic effect as that of the listed drug product upon which the FDA relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness.

 

Glenmark will begin distribution in April 2026.

NBCC India bags Rs 775-cr redevelopment orders from DDA

Dee Development Engineers gains on bagging Rs 58-cr order for seamless pipes

Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

