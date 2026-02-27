Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. to launch Sodium Phosphates Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Glenmark's Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 45 mM P/15 mL (3 mM P/mL), of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 018892], with the 15 mM P/5 mL (3 mM P/mL) and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) presentations expected to have the same therapeutic effect as that of the listed drug product upon which the FDA relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness.

Glenmark will begin distribution in April 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News