Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development Engineers gains on bagging Rs 58-cr order for seamless pipes

Dee Development Engineers gains on bagging Rs 58-cr order for seamless pipes

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Dee Development Engineers rose 1.07% to Rs 306.25 after it has secured a letter of intent (LoI) for manufacturing alloy steel seamless pipes at its new forged seamless pipe plant in Anjar, Gujarat.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, a joint venture between an Indian conglomerate and a foreign power sector major. The name of the customer has not been disclosed due to commercial considerations.

The contract, valued at Rs 58 crore, is scheduled to be executed by December 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is the maiden order for seamless pipes to be manufactured at the companys new facility in Anjar, Gujarat, signalling the commencement of commercial operations at the plant.

 

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also stated that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 25,400; Airtel, RIL, pvt banks weigh

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar loyalists make fresh pitch for leadership change in Karnataka

Vishal Mega Mart share price, block deal

Vishal Mega Mart tanks 8% amid large trades; 10.7 mn shares traded on BSE

US flag, USA

US offers $10 mn reward for capture of Mexican Sinaloa cartel brothers

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

India's growth may outpace current estimates after GDP data overhaul

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.28 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 77% YoY to Rs 298.67 crore in Q3 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: NBCC, Tata steel, Netweb Tech, Brigade Enterprises, BPCL, Hindalco

Stock Alert: NBCC, Tata steel, Netweb Tech, Brigade Enterprises, BPCL, Hindalco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict