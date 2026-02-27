Friday, February 27, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC India bags Rs 775-cr redevelopment orders from DDA

NBCC India bags Rs 775-cr redevelopment orders from DDA

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

NBCC (India) has received work orders worth approximately Rs 775.27 crore from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the comprehensive redevelopment of staff quarters in New Delhi.

The projects comprise the redevelopment of Old Rajinder Nagar staff quarters valued at Rs 437.79 crore and Safdarjung Development Area staff quarters valued at Rs 337.48 crore. The order value excludes marketing fees, which will be determined at a later stage.

Both contracts have been awarded in the normal course of business and will be executed under the project management consultancy (PMC) mode. The redevelopment will be undertaken on a self-sustainable model, wherein a portion of the built-up area (BUA) will be monetized to fund the project cost, while the balance BUA will be handed over for DDA staff use.

 

The Old Rajinder Nagar project involves 117 dwelling units with an envisaged BUA of around 99,635 square meters. The Safdarjung Development Area project comprises 152 dwelling units with a tentative built-up area of 65,925 square meters. Final BUA approvals will be subject to a detailed survey and submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the contracts do not qualify as related-party transactions.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 25,400; Airtel, RIL, pvt banks weigh

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar loyalists make fresh pitch for leadership change in Karnataka

Vishal Mega Mart share price, block deal

Vishal Mega Mart tanks 8% amid large trades; 10.7 mn shares traded on BSE

US flag, USA

US offers $10 mn reward for capture of Mexican Sinaloa cartel brothers

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

India's growth may outpace current estimates after GDP data overhaul

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 38.5% to Rs 197.22 crore on a 7.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,022.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.01% to Rs 94.03 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dee Development Engineers gains on bagging Rs 58-cr order for seamless pipes

Dee Development Engineers gains on bagging Rs 58-cr order for seamless pipes

Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict