Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial). Glenmark's Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial of Mylan Laboratories, NDA 209481.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $39.3 million.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Morepen Laboratories receives China NMPA approval for Loratadine

Morepen Laboratories receives China NMPA approval for Loratadine

Stock Alert: BSE, Adani Green Energy, Power Mech Projects, Ircon Intl, Manappuram Finance

Stock Alert: BSE, Adani Green Energy, Power Mech Projects, Ircon Intl, Manappuram Finance

Benchmarks may slide at opening bell

Benchmarks may slide at opening bell

Infosys joins hands with LFN to drive AI adoption in global networks

Infosys joins hands with LFN to drive AI adoption in global networks

Nikkei plummets 4% to test six month low

Nikkei plummets 4% to test six month low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon