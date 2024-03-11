Sensex (    %)
                             
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 970.9, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 127.99% in last one year as compared to a 30.62% jump in NIFTY and a 66.46% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 970.9, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 22407.15. The Sensex is at 73774.68, down 0.47%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 16.78% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19194.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 973, up 1.56% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 127.99% in last one year as compared to a 30.62% jump in NIFTY and a 66.46% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 25.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

