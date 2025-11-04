Global Education consolidated net profit declines 30.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 25.92 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 30.87% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.9224.63 5 OPM %33.1855.58 -PBDT11.1214.72 -24 PBT9.9814.03 -29 NP7.3910.69 -31
