Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.267.80 -7 OPM %21.7659.62 -PBDT1.343.38 -60 PBT-2.07-0.60 -245 NP-2.084.29 PL

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

