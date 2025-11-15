Glottis standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 214.71 croreNet profit of Glottis declined 39.91% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 214.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales214.71286.99 -25 OPM %8.4410.00 -PBDT17.6228.34 -38 PBT17.0428.12 -39 NP12.3620.57 -40
