Volumes soar at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Ltd recorded volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35651 shares

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 December 2024.

Rajesh Exports Ltd recorded volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35651 shares. The stock gained 1.01% to Rs.231.00. Volumes stood at 10020 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 2621 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock gained 5.91% to Rs.7,500.70. Volumes stood at 140 shares in the last session.

 

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd witnessed volume of 19418 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4232 shares. The stock dropped 5.48% to Rs.480.30. Volumes stood at 4104 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.29% to Rs.103.31. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 24247 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7701 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.1,709.60. Volumes stood at 6118 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

