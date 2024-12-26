Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Gains Amid Rebound; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trends

Wall Street Gains Amid Rebound; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trends

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Traders capitalized on reduced stock levels after last week's sell-off. Brokerage and retail stocks led gains while Asia-Pacific markets saw mixed results and European stocks edged higher in light trading.

The Dow advanced 390.08 points (0.9%) to 43,297.03, the Nasdaq surged 266.24 points (1.4%) to 20,031.13 and the S&P 500 jumped 65.97 points (1.1%) to 6,040.04.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following last week's sell-off which saw the Dow and the S&P 500 tumble to their lowest levels in over a month.

Brokerage stocks performed the best, driving the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index up by 1.7%. Retail stocks saw significant strength, as reflected by the 1.5% gain posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index. Networking, computer hardware and banking stocks too were notably strong moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

 

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 1.3%. European stocks saw modest strength in light pre-holiday trading. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4% and the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1% while the German markets were closed on the day.

In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing early weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 4.59%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade flat; PSU banks rally

Benchmarks trade flat; PSU banks rally

Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

BPCL gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 756-cr NTPC project

BPCL gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 756-cr NTPC project

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon