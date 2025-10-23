Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric's board to mull fund raising on 25th Oct'25

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility said that its board will meet on Saturday, 25 October 2025, to consider raising funds through equity shares via different modes.

The company will raise funds by issuing equity shares or other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws.

Ola Electric Mobility is a leading Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer engaged in the integrated development of EV technology and components, including battery cells. Its manufacturing facility, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, produces EVs and key components and is positioned as one of Indias major EV hubs.

 

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter shed 0.73% to Rs 53 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

