Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 0.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 4079.47 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 0.08% to Rs 497.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 498.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 4079.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3749.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

