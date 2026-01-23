Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.150.1026.6730.000.040.030.040.030.040.03

