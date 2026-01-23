Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 4.33 crore

Net profit of Umiya Tubes reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.330 0 OPM %26.560 -PBDT1.20-0.08 LP PBT1.20-0.08 LP NP1.20-0.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2025 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2025 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 172.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 172.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 0.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 0.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday