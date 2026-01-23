Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.91% to Rs 382.68 crore

Net loss of Urban Company reported to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 231.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.91% to Rs 382.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 287.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.382.68287.92-11.06-0.66-9.3225.72-21.0516.38-21.26231.84

