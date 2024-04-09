Sensex (    %)
                             
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Falls 1.11%

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost 0.11% over last one month compared to 0.74% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd lost 1.11% today to trade at Rs 1232.3. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.1% to quote at 19410.14. The index is down 0.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gulshan Polyols Ltd decreased 1.04% and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 17.38 % over last one year compared to the 25.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost 0.11% over last one month compared to 0.74% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 617 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16298 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1299.9 on 01 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 896.85 on 28 Apr 2023.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

