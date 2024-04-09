Godrej Properties Ltd has added 10.87% over last one month compared to 5.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 5.6% today to trade at Rs 2732.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.62% to quote at 7603.22. The index is up 5.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.81% and Sobha Ltd added 2.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 125.65 % over last one year compared to the 25.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 10.87% over last one month compared to 5.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9942 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27245 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2740.95 on 09 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1165 on 10 Apr 2023.

