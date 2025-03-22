Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 10 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 2,500 cr project

Godrej Properties acquires 10 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 2,500 cr project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Godrej Properties (GPL) has announced the acquisition of approximately 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, for a new development project with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

The project is expected to have a developable area of around 1.5 million square feet, primarily consisting of premium residential units in various configurations, along with high-street retail spaces.

The land is located along NH-44, in a strategic and high-potential area. Yelahanka is one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate markets in North Bengaluru, known for its proximity to key infrastructure such as the Bengaluru International Airport Road. The area offers well-developed social and civic amenities, including renowned multi-specialty hospitals, shopping complexes, residential townships, and upcoming commercial projects.

 

Additionally, Yelahanka benefits from excellent connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and major IT hubs, making it an attractive destination for both residential and mixed-use developments. This acquisition underscores Godrej Properties' commitment to delivering high-quality developments in key growth areas of Bengaluru.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said, Yelahanka is an important micro market for us, and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

Also Read

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Omaxe to invest Rs 400 cr to develop 2 commercial projects in Faridabad

KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, Rahane and Patidar's captaincy record

Atishi marlena, Atishi

LIVE News: AAP stages protest in Delhi, calls BJP's promise of ₹2,500 to women 'Jumla'

Naveen Patnaik, odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik calls for fair delimitation process in first JAC meet

Atishi marlena, Atishi

AAP protests in Delhi, calls BJP's promise of ₹2,500 to women 'Jumla'

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The counter rose 1.51% to end at Rs 2,140.25 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M&M to raise prices of SUV and CV range as input price pressures mount

M&M to raise prices of SUV and CV range as input price pressures mount

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Data Patterns at 'A' with 'positive' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Data Patterns at 'A' with 'positive' outlook

RIL's step-down subsidiary acquires 74% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard for Rs 383 crore

RIL's step-down subsidiary acquires 74% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard for Rs 383 crore

REC's board to mull fund raising plan on 26th March

REC's board to mull fund raising plan on 26th March

L&T elevates Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

L&T elevates Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon