Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties gains after winning 7.8-acre Hyderabad land auction for Rs 548-cr

Godrej Properties gains after winning 7.8-acre Hyderabad land auction for Rs 548-cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Godrej Properties advanced 2.28% to Rs 2,087.60 after the company announced that it had emerged as the highest bidder for a ~7.825-acre residential land parcel in Hyderabad.

The project, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 3,800 crore, was awarded through an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB).

According to an exchange filing, Godrej Properties submitted a winning bid of Rs 547.75 crore for the land parcel located in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, as confirmed by MSTC, the e-auction facilitator. The allotment letter will be issued by TGHB upon completion of the required formalities.

The land parcel, strategically located near HITEC City, is projected to generate estimated revenue of approximately Rs 3,800 crore through the development of premium residential apartments with varied configurations.

 

The company stated that this acquisition builds on the success of its recent launches in Hyderabad, including Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion at Rajendranagar. With this new project, Godrej Properties has further strengthened its presence in one of Indias most dynamic real estate markets.

Kukatpally is recognized as one of Hyderabads most established and resilient residential corridors. The neighbourhood has set benchmarks for premium housing and is supported by a robust social ecosystem comprising reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail, and commercial hubs. Its connectivity to HITEC City, one of Hyderabads largest employment centers, further enhances its residential appeal.

Also Read

Business Standard Infra

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: Urban growth outpacing planning, says Infravision CEO Jagan Shah

Hot and cold therapies

Ice or heat: Which therapy to use for different types of pain, injury care

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 350 pts; Jupiter Wagons up 12%; OMCs, realty gain

Pipes

Prince Pipes, Supreme Ind: Plastic pipe stocks rise up to 9%; here's why

Nikki Haley

US should treat India as 'prized free, democratic' partner: Nikki Haley

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the citys growth trajectory. Building on the strong response to our recent launch, Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet, our presence here allows us to bring national-scale expertise while designing future-ready developments that create long-term value for our residents.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.4% to Rs 600.12 crore, despite a 41.2% fall in net sales to Rs 434.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure receives work order worth Rs 47.83 cr

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure receives work order worth Rs 47.83 cr

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; realty shares rally for 4th day in a row

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; realty shares rally for 4th day in a row

RBI invites public comments on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure - Revised Instructions

RBI invites public comments on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure - Revised Instructions

RBI monetary policy meetings highlight tepid inflation, reveal steady domestic growth outlook

RBI monetary policy meetings highlight tepid inflation, reveal steady domestic growth outlook

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon