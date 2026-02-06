Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.16%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 20.1% over last one month compared to 9.37% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.01% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 1.16% today to trade at Rs 1709.4. The BSE Realty index is up 0.2% to quote at 6405.04. The index is down 9.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd increased 0.71% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.66% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.17 % over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 20.1% over last one month compared to 9.37% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.01% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2164 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61038 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2522.55 on 05 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1476.05 on 01 Feb 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News